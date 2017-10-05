Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji is coming up with some major drama in its recent episodes.

The viewers of the series would already know how Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) has been blindly following all the rituals being told by Brahmacharibaba while Kanak (Rhea Sharma) has been making an effort to let Uma come out of his blind faith.

Now, we hear that in the upcoming episodes of the daily, Kanak will take a step ahead with her plan.

Our source informs us, “Kanak will decide to organise a Krishna play at home in which she will ask Uma to play Krishna and she will play Rukmani in the act. Uma will be very happy with Kanak’s idea. Kanak wants that her idea will act as an eye opener to Uma so that he is able to realise that he is taking a wrong path.”

Will Kanak’s idea work in her favor? Well, that would be something interesting to watch out for.

