Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji on Star Plus keeps the viewers glued to the screens with its unconventional twists.

The loyal audience of the daily would know how Aditya (Ayush Anand) is faking a memory loss. On the other hand, Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) and Kanak (Rhea Sharma) are adamant on getting him on track.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Uma and Kanak will make Aditya habituated of leading a routine life.

Our source informs us, “Uma and Kanak will make Aditya practice Surya Namaskar against his will. Aditya will be least interested in doing it but the duo will have new plans to trouble the latter. Infact, Kanak will also invite a barber to shave off his head.”

What will Aditya do to escape from the situation?

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.