Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji has been coming up with some gripping episodes to entertain its loyal audience.

Viewers would know that strict discipline is being followed in the den of Uma Shankar (Avinesh Rekhi) ever since Baba Balbrahmachari has come home. Viewers would also know that the ladies of the house are not allowed to go in front of him and how the house dealt with a tensed situation when Guru ji was about to consume poisoned milk.Finally, Kanak (Rhea Sharma) had to step in to save the situation even if she had to disobey the rules set by Uma.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episode, Kanak will take a stand for Saraswati (Swati Kapoor) by going against the will of Gurudev.

According to our source, “Guru ji will ask Uma to let his sister Saraswati become his Sevika. Uma will agree to fulfill his Guru ji’s wish but Saraswati will get upset to know this and disagree with Uma. Now it’s Kanak who will be taking a stand for Saraswati against the will of Uma.”

What will Kanak do now to save Saraswati from becoming a Sevika?

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.