Shashi Sumeet Productions' popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, which airs on Star Plus, tries to convey social messages along with entertaining the audiences.

Recently, the viewers have seen how Kanak (Rhea Sharma) took Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) to watch a movie.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes of the daily, some dramatic twists will end up conveying a good message to the society.

Our source informs us, "In the upcoming episodes of the show, there will be a puja in the house. Kanak, who knows that Uma is not in favour of higher education of Suman (Mazel Vyas), will take this opportunity to convince Uma to let her study. Kanak will take a stand for Suman and she will try to convince Uma to treat girls and boys equally."

Will Kanak's efforts change the mindset of Uma? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach to Rhea and Avinesh for a comment.

