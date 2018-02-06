Home > Tv > Tv News
Kanak-Uma’s take the next step to trap Maasi in Star Plus’ Tu Sooraj

Mumbai: The viewers of Star Plus’ popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji (Shashi Sumeet Productions) have been witnessing high voltage drama in its ongoing track shot in Bangkok.

For the uninitiated, Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) and Kanak (Rhea Sharma) are on a mission to find Poulami (Madhura Naik) in Bangkok so that Uma can be proved innocent.

Now here’s some good news!

We hear that in the coming episodes of the daily Uma and Kanak will finally be successful in finding Poulomi alive in Bangkok.

Our source informs us that Uma and Kanak will learn about Poulami being at a bar. The duo will play smart and plan to take a disguise look to trap Maasi (Sadiya Siddiqui) in their plan and reach out to Poulami. On the other hand, Maasi will threaten Poulami to undergo a plastic surgery so that the big truth won’t come out in open.

Will Maasi fall prey to Kanak and Uma’s plan?

What do you think about Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and Avinesh Rekhi?

We tried contacting the actors but they remained unavailable for comment

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Star Plus, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Bangkok, Avinesh Rekhi, Madhura Naik, Rhea Sharma,

