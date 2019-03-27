Kanchi Singh celebrates her birthday in an ‘awesome way’ as she tries Snow Limo

Birthdays hold a special place in our heart and we all have different ways to make the day memorable. Some like to throw a party, while some go on a trip, and we absolutely loved how television actress Kanchi Singh is celebrating her birthday.

Kanchi Singh, who has been a part of several popular television soaps, turns a year older today (27 March), and she is not in the city. Why? Well, because she planned an ‘awesome way’ to enter 23rd year of her life.

The actress, known for TV soaps like Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to social media and shared a birthday special video wherein she can be seen enjoying an activity called Snow Limo. Going by her caption, it seems she is in Canada.

Her captioned read, “Entering the 23rd year of my life in the most awesome way...!! Thank you universe P.S. This activity is called Snow Limo#ExploreKamloops #ExploreCanada #CharsonAdvisory #[email protected]”

Take a look at her post here:

We loved her birthday celebration. What about you? Hit the comment section below.