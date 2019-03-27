News

Kanchi Singh celebrates her birthday in an ‘awesome way’ as she tries Snow Limo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2019 07:04 PM

Birthdays hold a special place in our heart and we all have different ways to make the day memorable. Some like to throw a party, while some go on a trip, and we absolutely loved how television actress Kanchi Singh is celebrating her birthday.

Kanchi Singh, who has been a part of several popular television soaps, turns a year older today (27 March), and she is not in the city. Why? Well, because she planned an ‘awesome way’ to enter 23rd year of her life.

The actress, known for TV soaps like Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to social media and shared a birthday special video wherein she can be seen enjoying an activity called Snow Limo. Going by her caption, it seems she is in Canada.

Her captioned read, “Entering the 23rd year of my life in the most awesome way...!! Thank you universe P.S. This activity is called Snow Limo#ExploreKamloops #ExploreCanada #CharsonAdvisory #[email protected]

Take a look at her post here:

We loved her birthday celebration. What about you? Hit the comment section below. 

Tags > Kanchi Singh, celebrates, birthday, awesome way, Snow Limo, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Rohitashv Gour's birthday celebrations on...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza

poll

Who carries the drape better?

Jennifer Winget/ Hina Khan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days