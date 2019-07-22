Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular comedy shows. With its funny episodes, the show has managed to win the hearts of audience. Many celebrities also appear on the show to promote their films. Recently, Kangana Ranaut graced the show.
The Bollywood actress came on Kapil’s show to promote her film, Judgementall Hai Kya. While the conversations between Kapil and Kangana were fun and light, there were moments in which Kangana took a hilarious dig at Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor.
On one of the segments of the show, Kapil asked Kangana that if she was appointed the Prime Minister of Bollywood, who will she make a part of her cabinet and which portfolio she will assign to each. While Kangana was all praises for Kareena Kapoor Khan as the home minister and Akshay Kumar as the health minister, when it came to Information and Broadcasting Minister, Kangana gave it to Karan Johar. She mentioned that on his show, Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker tries to get gossip from stars. Hence, she thought he will be apt.
What happened when the bold and the beautiful #KanganaRanaut met the most handsome guy on this earth we missed u @RajkummarRao #JudgementallHaiKya on #TheKapilSharmaShow tonight @ektaravikapoor @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/QDkZ2jYwdE— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 20, 2019
Who aced the bridal look in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?
Add new comment