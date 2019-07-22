News

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor on The Kapil Sharma Show

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jul 2019 03:42 PM

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular comedy shows. With its funny episodes, the show has managed to win the hearts of audience. Many celebrities also appear on the show to promote their films.  Recently, Kangana Ranaut graced the show.

The Bollywood actress came on Kapil’s show to promote her film, Judgementall Hai Kya. While the conversations between Kapil and Kangana were fun and light, there were moments in which Kangana took a hilarious dig at Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor.

On one of the segments of the show, Kapil asked Kangana that if she was appointed the Prime Minister of Bollywood, who will she make a part of her cabinet and which portfolio she will assign to each. While Kangana was all praises for Kareena Kapoor Khan as the home minister and Akshay Kumar as the health minister, when it came to Information and Broadcasting Minister, Kangana gave it to Karan Johar. She mentioned that on his show, Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker tries to get gossip from stars. Hence, she thought he will be apt.


Kangana said, “I think it should be Karan Johar. He himself said that he enjoys gossiping, and for that he has a show also on which, he openly does gossiping. On that show, he openly asks people what colour underwear they are wearing, what you are going to do to the wife in a situation where you are caught on someone's bed. So, no one else can manage this ministry than Karan Johar.” When it came to Defence ministry, Kangana took Ranbir Kapoor’s name and said that he secretly has a PR team that screws everyone up hence, he should be responsible for the same.
