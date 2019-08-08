Kangana Sharma roped in for Dharam Gupta's project on Rapcheek App

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.



Actress Kangana Sharma has bagged the titular role in Dharam Gupta's upcoming web-series titled Mosambi Bhabhi, which will stream on his new OTT platform Rapcheek App.



Kangana was last seen in Ullu App's web series titled Mona Home Delivery. She played the lead role of a sex worker named Mona. The actress was also seen in Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piyaji as the antagonist.



Mosambi Bhabhi is a clean, women-oriented web-series that showcases the journey of a woman who does not believe in doing anything unethical. She becomes a 'bhabhi' without getting married.



We got in touch with the founder of Rapcheek App, Dharam Gupta, and he said, 'Unlike several digital platforms, erotica will not be the USP of Rapcheek App. We are looking at producing clean content. Also, my OTT platform will give opportunities to new producers who have powerful content.'



Rapcheek already has a draft of 15 projects ready, and 8 of them are on floors. It will launch in September.



We couldn't get in touch with Kangana for a comment.



