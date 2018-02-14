Home > Tv > Tv News
Kangna Sharma to play the lead antagonist in Tu Sooraj

Dharini Sanghavi
By Dharini Sanghavi
14 Feb 2018

Mumbai: The sexy and suave Kangna Sharma is all set to make her TV debut!

The hot bombshell Kangna, who enthralled one and all with her oomph factor in the hit Bollywood film ‘Great Grand Masti,’ has signed a Star Plus show.

According to our sources, Kangna has been roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular drama Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji.

Our sources informed that, she will play the negative lead in the daily.

TellyChakkar tried to reach out to Kangna, however, couldn’t get through her.

Currently, the story is revolving around the lead pair Kanak (Rhea Sharma) and Uma (Avinesh Rekhi), who are in Bangkok on a mission to prove Uma innocent.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

