Kanika adds personal touch to 'Diya Aur...' sequel

Popular for playing Meenakshi in "Diya Aur Baati Hum", actress Kanika Maheshwari says she has added a personal touch to the role in the upcoming sequel of the television show.



Kanika will be seen in "Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji".



"Meenakshi became a popular character from ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum' and fans now recognise me with that character. For the sequel, ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji', I have planned to add my own flavour and dialogues for my character which will make it even more engaging and interesting for the viewers," Kanika said in a statement.



As "Diya Aur Baati Hum" ended with the death of its lead pair Sooraj and Sandhya Rathi (played by actors Anas Rashid and Deepika Singh), "Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji" will focus on the journey of their children Ved, Vansh and Kanak Rathi.



Kanika, who is returning as Sandhya's sister-in-law, shared that in the upcoming show her character will mainly remain the same.



"Meenakshi has just aged on screen, but her ‘dialogue-baazi', ‘nok-jhok' with Bhabho (Neelu Vaghela) and jealousy over her sister-in-law's children remain the same."



"To portray the same, I have added my own one-liners in between the scenes to make it look more interesting and make audiences feel that their Meenakshi has not changed at all," Kanika said.



"M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" fame actress Rhea Sharma will be seen as Kanak while actors Mayank Arora and Kabeer Kumar will play the roles of Ved and Vansh.



"Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji" will start from April 3 and will be aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)