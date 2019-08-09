Kanika Mann gets nostalgic as Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega reaches a milestone

MUMBAI: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is one of the most watched shows. The TV soap, which airs on Zee TV, went on air a year ago. The show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens.



The show started with a unique storyline where a 20-year old girl becomes the youngest mother-in-law as she is forcefully married to a widower. Featuring Nishant Singh Malkani and Kanika Mann, the story connected with the audience and the increasing numbers on TRP charts are the proof.



The show has now completed a successful run of one year. Elated with the achievement, Kanika shared some pretty nostalgic posts on her Instagram stories like her first day and first scene.



Take a look below: