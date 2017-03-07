Kanika Shivpuri to enter Star Plus’ Meri Durga

Ravindra Gautam and Pradeep Kumar’s Paperback Films’ show on Star Plus' Meri Durga will see a new entry!!
Veteran actress Kanika Shivpuri who was recently seen in Zindagi’s Bhaage Re Mann will enter the show as Rakhi Tandon’s mother-in-law.
As per sources, “Kanika will be the typical mother-in-law, always cribbing about ill health and problems. She will have a Haryanvi background to her look and lingo. The entry will spice up affairs between Subhadra (Rakhi) and her saas.”
When contacted, Kanika confirmed her entry and said, “Yes, I will be starting shoot soon. However, I have no idea on the role as I am yet to start shoot.”
Also, Meri Durga will see a replacement. The character of Srijita, daughter of Subhadra which is presently being played by Nandani Master will henceforth be played by Pooja Kawa.
Watch this space for more updates.
