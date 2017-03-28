Kanika turns Marwari tutor on sets

The longest running show ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ bid a goodbye only to introduce its sequel named ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’. Taking the equity and legacy forward, Star Plus is set to bring back the same magic with its new enchanting characters, with the story of the next generation of the Rathi family. The show stars Rhea Sharma and Avinash Rekhi in the lead roles.

Kanika Maheshwari, who played Meenakshi Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, will continue playing the character in the sequel. She is originally from Aligarh and brought up in Delhi. After being a part of the Rajasthani –Diya Aur Baati Hum, show for almost five years, she mastered the Rajasthani language like a pro. But this time there is an added responsibility of teaching the dialect to her co-actors who are new to the Family.

In conversation with Kanika, she said “Though being a Marwari, I’ve spoken in Hindi all my life. But after working for 5 long years in the show I picked up the language really well. I feel like I belong to the state (Rajasthan).” The new generation in the show playing the roles of Kanak, Ved & Vansh Rathi played by Rhea, Kabeer and Mayank being new on the show, the makers asked Kanika to guide them to the right direction to get the language correctly. She would help them with the pronunciation and in getting a particular dialogue right.

The team enjoyed the learning sessions in between shoots and rehearsals, as it is not easy to get the dialect right and it would get funny at times.

Audience will witness the fun filled Journey of Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji at 1 pm on Star Plus from 3 April, 2017.