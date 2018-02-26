Home > Tv > Tv News
Kanishka Soni remembers her ‘special’ moment with Sridevi

Actress Kanishka Soni, who was last seen on popular shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman is deeply saddened on the demise of Bollywood’s superstar Sridevi.

Being a hard core fan of Sridevi, Kanishka has been fortunate enough to have met her. Remembering the diva, Kanishka shares a fan moment with Sridevi in a conversation with TellyChakkar

Kanishka told TellyChakkar, “I have been a hard core fan of Sridevi since childhood. My elder sister was a big fan of Madhuri Dixit and I used to fight with her over Sridevi. I used to love her that much and my dream came true when I met her for the first time in December first week in the year 2007.”

What do you think of Sridevi?

“I went to watch Aaja Nachle and I met her at the washroom. She was there with her daughter Jhanvi and Khushi. It’s been a funny incident. One of my friends whispered in my ear that Sridevi is standing behind me. I couldn’t believe it. I was so happy, shocked and had goose bumps. She noticed us and smiled back to us. I was in aww of her and it was an unbelievable moment for me. My friend mentioned to her that I am her big fan since childhood and requested for a picture. She noticed out excitement and she clicked pictures with us and even had a little conversation with us. It’s been an amazing feeling,” she added.

Such a sweet memory! Isn’t it?  

Rest in peace Sridevi!

