Kapil fondly remembers his (ex) co-stars on The Kapil Sharma Show

Some bonds are made for life.

So it happened with The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) cast.

The comedy show has recently been in news, sadly for the wrong reasons.

The mid air debacle between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover ripped the team apart. Along with Sunil, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also quit the series.

Though a lot has been told and spoken about the ugly fights, and broken relationships, Kapil recently surprised his viewers by thanking his ex co-stars in a cryptic message.

The team of The Kapil Sharma Show recently celebrated its 100 episodes, and planned a special episode for the same.

And while talking to the people present on-set, Kapil thanked his team mentioning, ‘jo hai bhi aur jo the bhi’ (who are and also were part of the team).

Awww...that’s cute, isn’t it?

Navjot Singh Sidhu who holds a special place in the show, told Kapil that ‘the team is like a guldastha (bouquet) gifted by God. And that it should always stay together, for it’s neither his, nor Kapil’s but only for viewers.’

Here check the video here...

Do you miss the original team of The Kapil Sharma Show? Shout out your thoughts in the comment box below.