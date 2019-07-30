Kapil Sharma and team in holiday mode!

MUMBAI: The team of The Kapil Sharma Show is currently in holiday mode!

Comedian Kapil Sharma has taken a break from his hectic schedule and has flown with his pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath to Canada for a babymoon.

Two other members of the show have also jumped on the bandwagon of vacations. Archana Puran Singh is in New York, and Sumona Chakravarti will be travelling to Singapore for a holiday. Even Krushna Abhishek is in the USA.

Kapil recently shared a video where he is enjoying a car ride with Ginni and they had to stop as Canadian Geese were crossing the road. Take a look!

Even Archana shared pictures from her stay in New York!

Happy holidays, guys!