News

Kapil Sharma and team in holiday mode!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jul 2019 08:21 PM

MUMBAI: The team of The Kapil Sharma Show is currently in holiday mode!

Comedian Kapil Sharma has taken a break from his hectic schedule and has flown with his pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath to Canada for a babymoon.

Two other members of the show have also jumped on the bandwagon of vacations. Archana Puran Singh is in New York, and Sumona Chakravarti will be travelling to Singapore for a holiday. Even Krushna Abhishek is in the USA.

Kapil recently shared a video where he is enjoying a car ride with Ginni and they had to stop as Canadian Geese were crossing the road. Take a look!

Even Archana shared pictures from her stay in New York!

Happy holidays, guys!

Tags > Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath, holiday mode, The Kapil Sharma Show team, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Checkout latest pictures from the sets of DID:...

Checkout latest pictures from the sets of DID: Battle of the Champions
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Manish Naggdev
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

past seven days