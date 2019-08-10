Kapil Sharma calls Archana Puran Singh an original ‘mard’

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma starrer The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved television shows. The comedy TV series never fails to entertain viewers with its hilarious episodes. The show has successfully managed to leave the audience in splits with interesting jokes. The upcoming episode will feature star cast of Mission Mangal.

Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Tapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari will be seen on the show as special guests. The channel has released a promo of the show which is full of hilarious punches. The video starts with Kapil trying to take a jibe at Akshay’s earnings and the number of projects he does in a year. The audience enjoys the funny banter between Kapil and Akshay.

However, the highlight of the promo is Kapil’s joke on Archana Puran Singh. Archana, who has replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on the show, is known for taking jokes sportingly. Kapil tells the three ladies Sonakshi, Kirti and Tapsee that he feels extremely to see real female actresses on the show as TKSS only has male dressed up as females. He cracks funny jokes and tells them Archana is the only original Mard on the show leaving everyone in splits of laughter. Archana too enjoys the joke and laughs her lungs out. The seasoned actress shares a great rapport with both Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek. They have been working with each other since Comedy Circus day’s and Archana has always been comfortable with all the jokes cracked on her.

Check out the promo right here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B08Jk7LHo30/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link