Kapil Sharma opens up on his fight with Sunil Grover

Thank u so much paji.. we missed u .. love n best wishes always https://t.co/6Jv5uZkX9h — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) January 3, 2019

Wishing @KapilSharmaK9 and @ChatrathGinni a happy married life. May God give you happiness and togetherness always. Best wishes — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 12, 2018

: Kapil Sharma recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Pinch, and opened up on his fight with Sunil Grover.Kapil and Sunil were colleagues and together they worked on shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. However, after their public fallout they parted ways and Sunil left The Kapil Sharma Show.Now, during the interaction with Arbaaz, Kapil said that many things have been written about their fight, but neither Sunil ever opened up about it nor he has ever accepted all those things. He also said that he liked Sunil and wanted him to come on the show but he kept denying it in public, and this made Kapil angry and he felt that maybe Sunil doesn’t want to work with him anymore.When Kapil was asked about replying to Sunil’s tweet, he said, “I had replied a number of times. I had asked him a couple of times about coming on the show. But Sunil denied it that I didn't ask him. Maybe he had some misunderstanding. I wanted him to be there. Thus, I got angry and then said that maybe Sunil doesn't want to work with me that is why Sunil is saying all this to people. I learnt a lot from all of that. If you are not in your senses, avoid using social media. Try and be in your senses. I like him a lot. We both should learn from this. If there is some misunderstanding between us, we don’t need to make a public debacle of it. If you are angry with me, then we should message each other personally. These days it is a new trend that if we have to wish someone on their birthday, then we need to do it on Twitter. If you don't do it there, people think there is some problem between them.”“People have written that I had hit him with a shoe. Someone wrote that since my team had food without me, that is why I fought. But, all this is rubbish. I am not that sort of person who will fight for such things. I felt angry at that time. Neither Sunil has said anything on the matter, nor I have ever accepted all these accusations. If some fourth person has said anything, then I don’t think I should react,” added the comedian.All this is past and now both Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma share a cordial relationship. Well, all is well that ends well!