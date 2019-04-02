News

Kapil Sharma’s fun-filled birthday!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2019 01:36 PM
MUMBAI: The king of laughter Kapil Sharma celebrates his birthday on 2nd April.

He rang in his birthday yesterday night with a group of friends and family.

The night was filled with love, celebration, music, and dance.

Mika Singh and Richa Sharma sang their hearts out for the birthday boy and made sure that there was not one dull moment in the party.

Kapil’s mother shook a leg on Punjabi tunes. Kapil and his wife Ginni also danced together and gave us major couple goals.

The crowd's favourite comedian Bharti Singh also attended the party and seemed to have a great time.

The highlight of the party was Kapil taking over the drums and playing them like a pro.

Birthday boy also sang Roop Tera Mastana.
 


All and all, Kapil along with his family and friends partied hard and had a great time until the wee hours of the night.

Here’s wishing Kapil a very happy birthday.
Tags > Kapil Sharma, celebrates, birthday, The Kapil Sharma Show, Sony Entertainment Television, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya...

Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya with the experts of Rising Star 3.
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala

past seven days