Kapil Sharma’s fun-filled birthday!

MUMBAI: The king of laughter Kapil Sharma celebrates his birthday on 2nd April.



He rang in his birthday yesterday night with a group of friends and family.



The night was filled with love, celebration, music, and dance.



Mika Singh and Richa Sharma sang their hearts out for the birthday boy and made sure that there was not one dull moment in the party.



Kapil’s mother shook a leg on Punjabi tunes. Kapil and his wife Ginni also danced together and gave us major couple goals.



The crowd's favourite comedian Bharti Singh also attended the party and seemed to have a great time.



The highlight of the party was Kapil taking over the drums and playing them like a pro.



Birthday boy also sang Roop Tera Mastana.

All and all, Kapil along with his family and friends partied hard and had a great time until the wee hours of the night.



