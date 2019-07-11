Kapil Sharma’s THIS joke leaves everyone in splits on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Comedian-cum-actor Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show is winning hearts of comedy show lovers with its interesting and funny scripts and the cast’s hilarious antics. So far, many celebrities have graced the stage of the show. This time around Kapil welcomes Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Saurabh Shukla and Pavan Malhotra to the show.

The comedian tells the audience that Jimmy might have played a villain in some of his last few films, but he is so good looking that the heroine would want to run away with him. However, Jimmy’s answer is different. He says that he still doesn't get girls. Kapil also thinks about it and tells him that he either doesn't get them or they run away. He adds that Jimmy's wife must be really secure - since he is unable to catch one on-screen, there's no chance he would find one in real life. This makes the audience laugh out loud.

Kapil then talks to Saurabh Shukla. He tells him that he never really got a chance to meet him earlier, while Saurabh says that he doesn't call him and to this, the comedian gives a funny reply. He says that whenever he has tried to, their own show got shut down. The comedian also pulls Mahiee Gill and Archana Puran Singh’s leg. Going by the teaser, it seems the episode is going to be a hilarious one.

Check out the teaser right here: