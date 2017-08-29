Colors’ Bigg Boss 11 is underway and everyday some or the other celebrity being approached for the show are buzzing. According to reports, many celebrities and some social media personalities have been approached.

According to our sources, Times of India group is trying to pitch in a celebrity from their agency for the show this year. Just like last year, there will be a prototype like Lopamudra Raut; a beauty pageant winner. The agency has already started speaking to their celebrities. Jitesh Thakur, Mr. India Photogenic 2015, and an aspiring actor was approached for the reality programme. However, Thakur rejected the offer right away because he doesn’t wish to reveal his real personality. TellyChakkar.com approached Thakur for his version of the story but he maintained his “No comments” status.

Latest we hear is that the lady who might enter the big house is Kapil Sharma’s co-star in his debut film. Simran Kaur Mundi, who was crowned Miss India Universe 2008, has been offered the show. Mundi was seen in Kapil’s film Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon and made her film debut in 2011 with Jo Hum Chahein.

The hot and beautiful Mundi is yet to make her decision. According to our little birdie, if Mundi rejects the offer, they will approach Navneet Kaur Dhillon, another beauty pageant contestant.

Last year, Lopamudra was a big surprise for the viewers. EndemolShine India wants to repeat the success of the entertaining show by bringing another such diva.

This won’t be Simran’s debut in reality space. Before this, she was part of a reality series Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, hosted by King Khan. Though it looks like the chances of Mundi getting in the house is bleak. She has backed out from Bigg Boss the last minute, previously in 2010.

In addition, Splistvilla fame Gauri Arora too has been offered the show and she has given her personal interview in Delhi as well. It’s still unclear if she’ll enter the show as a commoner or a celebrity keeping in mind that the makers have asked her to give interviews. Gauri said, “Nothing is clear yet. I can’t divulge any more information.”