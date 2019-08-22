News

Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath looks radiant as she flaunts her baby bump

22 Aug 2019 06:20 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most popular comedians, Kapil Sharma, is a happy man both professionally and personally. His comeback show, the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show, is doing well. The comedian-actor tied the knot with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on 12 December last year and the two are now enjoying their marital bliss. The latest good news about the duo is that Ginni is pregnant and they are expecting their first child. Ginni, who is in her second trimester, recently attended a friend's baby shower where she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Kapil's co-star Rochelle Rao took to social media and shared a picture of the mommy-to-be. In the picture, Ginni looks gorgeous in an electric blue dress while posing with Rochelle and Riddhi Bhatt. Ginni looks radiant as she flaunts her baby bump in the picture.  

