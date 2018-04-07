Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Kapil's language sad reflection of his mind: Hansal Mehta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Apr 2018 05:40 PM

Mumbai: National Award winning director Hansal Mehta says the "offensive and abusive" language used by comedian-actor Kapil Sharma on Twitter was "despicable" but also a "sad reflection of his possible state of mind".

"Kapil Sharma's language with the journalist was despicable but also a sad reflection of his possible state of mind. The journalist in question is no ethical saint either. He has harassed many people, spun many malicious stories and has created stories with his misleading questions," Mehta tweeted.

Kapil on Friday made several tweets from his official Twitter handle. One included one requesting the media to not make Salman Khan's conviction news "negative".

A few posts addressed fake news. "Agar main prime minister hota to fake news banane walo ko faansi laga deta (If I was the Prime Minister, I would have hanged those who spread fake news)."

A few of the tweets had abusive language in Hindi. Some were also targeted at a journalist "who only spread(s) negativity about me for very little money".

Kapil on Saturday agreed that he wrote offensive and abusive posts on his Twitter page.

"Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha (whatever I wrote was written from my heart), it was my team who deleted my tweets. But main is k***e bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu (But I will not be scared of this reporter). He can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless".

However, the actor-comedian previously said his account had been hacked.

"Hi all, please ignore the previous offensive tweets as my account was hacked. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Love and regards to all," Kapil tweeted late late on Friday afternoon.

Besides writing offensive tweets. Kapil has also lodged a complaint against the journalist, where the subject read -- "Threat to extort and harassment" by a news agency on the "instance of ex managers" to cause "mental and emotional suffering".

The complaint also read that all the instances of false and malicious publicity affected him emotionally and had to sought to professional counselling and is under medication.

It further read that Kapil is very disturbed by line of comments like a "failed actor. celebrity out of control, choice of wrong life partner".

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Family Time with Kapil Sharma, Kapil Sharma, Hansal Mehta,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Two wives syndrome on TV

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days