Karan and Bipasha to host India’s Next Superstars

Actor Karan Singh Grover, our very own Dr. Armaan Malik, might be returning to the small screen with STAR Plus’ upcoming show India’s Next Superstars with his Bengali beauty Bipasha Basu.

While Karan Singh Grover rose to fame through the small screen, and went on to doing films, he might be returning to television to host India’s Next Superstars. To top it all, this will be Bipasha Basu’s debut on the small screen. A source informs that, “Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha have been approached. We’re yet to hear back from them.”

The show promises to give us India’s Next Superstars and will be personally groomed by the big guns of Bollywood Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty.

Karan has hosted shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Idea Rocks India, Power Couple etc. It will be interesting to watch their #MonkeyLove on the small screen.