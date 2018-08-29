Karan and Hina under one roof, funny edit of Ravi and Nia, Sargun’s film trailer to be out tomorrow, and other Telly updates

MUMBAI: Time to smile as we bring a new set of telly updates for the tele serial lovers! So, read on to know what’s cooking in the world of television.

Karan Patel and Hina Khan under one roof

In the previous season of Bigg Boss, the viewers had witnessed how Karan Patel was all against Hina Khan and his feelings for her were quite vocal. However, the two came under one roof for the special screening of Ekta Kapoor’s web series- Home. Though the actors were at one place they royally ignored each other, as per some reports.

Rubina thanks hubby Abhinav for her special birthday celebration

Rubina Dilaik celebrated her birthday yesterday and the actress has shared an intimate video thanking her husband Abhinav Shukla. Rubina took to Instagram to share the video. She captioned the video as, "Thank you for making this year 'special' dear husband.”

Pooja Banerjee met her crazy fans in Jakarta

Recently, actress Pooja Banerjee was in Jakarta as her husband swimmer Sandeep Sejwal was competing for India in Asian games, she was there to cheer for India. When they were staying in a hotel in Jakarta, a few fans of Pooja came to meet her and gave a huge surprise to her. Pooja shares, "Sandeep was swimming and I was in the hotel when the organizers told them that a few people wanted to meet me. He finished his swimming and gave me a call. Then I asked them to wait at the entrance as they couldn’t enter the stadium without the tickets. I went and met them; it was such a special experience. They gave me so many gifts as well. I was touched by their gesture."

Pooja is very popular in Indonesia because of her portrayal of Vishkanya in Chandra Nandini and people have also seen her in shows like Hatim and Nagarjuna. She adds, "As an actor when you get to meet your fans it’s a different feeling. I will surely cherish these precious moments throughout my life." Pooja promises that she will keep working to bring something better for her fans every time.

EPIC's Regiment Diaries’ 3rd episode is on Jat Regiment

EPIC Channel's original series called Regiment Diaries takes the audience behind the heavily guarded gates of army regimental centers. The entire series is filmed inside real regimental centers, with real army men - serving, and retired - speaking about their life and experience as soldiers of India in times of peace and war.

The third episode of Regiment Diaries on Jat Regiment will be aired on 30 August at 10 pm.

The Jat Regiment is one of the infantry regiments in the Indian army. It has been in existence for over 200 years, and it has been a part of both WWI and WWII, along with many other national and international battles. Historically, the Jats have been known for their brilliant combat and warfare skills.

Hetal Yadav in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot'

Star Plus' much awaited show Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot has already been creating a buzz and now the makers are set to welcome another actor. Actress Hetal Yadav will join the star cast of the show. According to reports, Hetal will be seen playing the role of Anurag's mother, Mohini's best friend. Hetal is known for her role in Uttaran and has been a part of shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Sach Hue Sapne Mere among others.

Funny edit of Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma

The Zee TV show Jamai Raja's popular Jodi Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma is still loved by the audiences. The fans of the duo wish to see them back on screen again and they've been compensating with what they're missing with edits they do for them.

Recently, Sargun Mehta shared such an edited picture of her upcoming film Qismat's poster. And, on the poster were the morphed images of Ravi along with Nia instead of Sargun and Ammy Virk.

Tithi Raaj roped in for Screen Patti’s series, The Weekends

Actress Tithi Raaj who has been part of web-series like Hadh and Untouchables will be seen playing an interesting role in The Screen Patti’s upcoming fun-series titled The Weekends. She will be playing the role of a psychologist.

Abhinav Kohli’s role ends in Qayamat Ki Raat

Star Plus’ thriller show Qayamat Ki Raat, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been entertaining audiences with the intrigue and thrill element. As per media reports, the character of Abhinav Kohli will be in danger after getting involved in an accident that Kalasur will plot. Abhinav, who was playing this role, has wrapped up the shoot of his part in the show. In the coming episode, Mahendar will be shown as dead.

Kanika Maheshwari doesn't want to be an empty vessel

Actress Kanika Maheshwari of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame says she is looking for work that has volume and moral value. She doesn't want to be an empty vessel.

"I worked through my pregnancy. I immersed myself in bringing up my son," Kanika, who gave birth to a boy in 2015, said in a statement.

"I didn't want to waste any more time and started creating, writing and producing stories that I wanted to. I'm only looking for work that has volume and moral value. I don't want to be an empty vessel," she added.

She also wrote and produced the short film Forever Whim.

But playing Meenaxi in Diya Aur Baati Hum will always be the "highlight" of her career.

"I believe I was instrumental in bringing comic relief to the show while throwing a negative shade," she said.

"This role means a lot to me and gave me enough recognition but soon after, it started affecting my work. Actors get paid to attend many events across the country for appearances, launches or performing at weddings. It's important to strike a balance.

"During one such occasion, all my scheduled events were canceled and the agency cited the reason being me playing a negative role in the show, so his client presumed I was evil in real life too," she added.

Giving the example of actress Urvashi Dholakia, she said, "Urvashi played the glamorous villain in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and set trends for years to come, but I also remember the cute girl from Dekh Bhai Dekh. She could do both and become famous for both. So makers and audiences should give chances. (Source: IANS)

Vikas Gupta‘s sweet wish for Shilpa Shinde

All those who followed the last season of Bigg Boss would know how Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde fought like dogs and cats on the show, but towards the end, they mended their problems. Today as Shilpa celebrates her birthday, the producer posted a sweet birthday wish for her on his Instagram profile. Take a look-

Gauri wishes her ‘mini’ version Jannat Zubair

Gauri and Jaanat Zubair are seen in the show Tu Meri Aashiqui as they play mother and child respectively in the serial and they also share a lovely bond off screen. Gauri shared a lovely message for Jaant on her Instagram profile.

Have a look:

Sargun’s movie trailer to be out tomorrow

Sargun soon will be seen in a Punjabi movie titled Qismat and the actress has shared with her fans that the trailer will be releasing tomorrow. Sargun is one of the famous actresses not only in television but also in the Punjabi film industry.