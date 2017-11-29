Karan and Kamya lash out at Hina yet again!

Hina Khan is becoming the celebrity who is pin pointed the most number of times in the Colors' flagship reality series Bigg Boss 11.

this backlash against the TV bahu started off expecially when she did not stop Priyank Sharma from body shaming Shilpa Shinde.

And now it is not just the Bigg Boss inmates, along with them, the viewers and even television stars are lashing out at Hina Khan. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 11 saw Hina applying chilli powder on Shilpa Shinde and Bandgi Kalra’s face. However, this thing did not go well with TV actors Karan Patel and Kamya Punjabi. They recently took to their respective Twitter accounts and lashed out at Hina.

This is not for the first time that Hina has been on the target. Recently, ex-Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manveer Gurjar also lashed out for stealing milk.

An angry Karan wrote, ”If a woman has the heart to torture another woman on national television under the pretext of a game, then she has no right to demand respect from the other contestants for herself. Period. #HumanityIsAboveAllGames #BigBoss11 #MissGraceOrDisgrace??”

He also shared another picture mocking Hina and wrote, “Everytime i try and divert my mind, someone’s creativity compells me to share what is worth a laugh …!”

On the other hand, Kamya Punjabi on the same lines tweeted, “Priyank sanchalak kam hina ka chamcha jyada laga.. @eyehinakhan ke baare meh kya kahe.. kuch kehna ke liye bacha nahi hai ab.. ghatiya to the core.. task humne bhi kiye hai boss aise toh hum kabhi nahi the.. @lostboy54 u are my jaan loved u once again #BB11”

