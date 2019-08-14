Karan and Preeta married; revenge saga begins in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya will showcase a shocking twist.



It was earlier seen that Karan has taken Prithvi’s place to marry Preeta.



Sherlyn reaches Kumkum Bhagya Hall to stop Prithvi and Preeta’s marriage as she loves Prithvi.



She blames Preeta for stealing her necklace. Preeta denies this, while Karan, who is under the veil, also supports Preeta.



Sherlyn is shocked on seeing Prithvi’s support for Preeta. Preeta feels Karan’s presence in his touch.



However, Preeta feels that she is just imagining Karan everywhere due to her love for him.



Surprisingly, Karan and Preeta get married with all the rituals. Karan marries Preeta to exact revenge.



It will be interesting to see the outcome of this marriage.