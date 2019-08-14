News

Karan and Preeta married; revenge saga begins in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Aug 2019 03:45 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya will showcase a shocking twist.

It was earlier seen that Karan has taken Prithvi’s place to marry Preeta.

Sherlyn reaches Kumkum Bhagya Hall to stop Prithvi and Preeta’s marriage as she loves Prithvi.

She blames Preeta for stealing her necklace. Preeta denies this, while Karan, who is under the veil, also supports Preeta.

Sherlyn is shocked on seeing Prithvi’s support for Preeta. Preeta feels Karan’s presence in his touch.

However, Preeta feels that she is just imagining Karan everywhere due to her love for him.

Surprisingly, Karan and Preeta get married with all the rituals. Karan marries Preeta to exact revenge.

It will be interesting to see the outcome of this marriage. 

 

Tags > Karan, Preeta, Kundali Bhagya, Zee TV, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, track, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities galore at special screening of Once...

Celebrities galore at special screening of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia

past seven days