Karan and Preeta's plan flops; Rishabh and Sherlin get married in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 May 2019 02:17 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya is gearing up for some big twists!

Karan and Preeta are close to victory, as Preeta has Sherlin's pregnancy report. She now wants to stop her wedding with Rishabh.

Karan is happy as Preeta calls to tel him that she has the report.

But before Preeta can reach Karan, Sherlin executes her plan.

Sherlin blackmails Preeta saying that her mother Sarla is in her captivity. This leaves Preeta in a big dilemma.

Preeta has to make a choice between Sarla and Rishabh. Preeta chooses her mother, thus, Rishabh and Sherlin get married.

It will be interesting to see what Preeta and Karan's next step will be.

Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya, Karan, Preeta, Sherlin, Sarla, Rishabh

