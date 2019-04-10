News

Karan and Rohan switch roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2019 03:05 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama, as Karan has been shot and is battling for life in the hospital. Subsequently, he becomes a positive person and supports the Bhalla family, whereas Rohan turns negative.

Ruhi, Raman, and Aliya rush Karan to hospital after the shooting incident. Ruhi also thanks Karan for saving her. Karan feels good that he has helped Ruhi, and they exchange a loving glance.

Ruhi realizes that Karan has changed for the better. Rohan sees all this and asks Karan take revenge against the Bhallas. He asks Karan to fake love and take advantage of Ruhi.

Karan is shocked to hear that Rohan has gone against the Bhalla family. In addition, he has fallen in love with Ruhi and wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

It will be interesting to see how the Bhalla family reacts to this change in Rohan and Karan.

