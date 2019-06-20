News

Karan and Ruhi to get married in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

20 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is up for new drama and twists.

Neha's chapter has came to an end. However, things are soon going to get complicated for Raman and Ishita.

Sahil comes to meet Raman. They have an ugly argument, and Raman warns Sahil that his end is near.

In the maeanwhile, the Bhalla family decides to get Yug and Alia married.

Karan and Ruhi take up the responsibility of the marriage.

During the arrangements, the two grow closer to each another and share some romantic moments.

Both Ruhi and Karan love each other, and when the family realizes this, they encourage them to also get married.

Karan and Ruhi too want this but are not in a hurry to tie the knot.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

past seven days