Karan and Sehban mourn for their co-actor, Karan Paranjape

27 Mar 2018 04:46 PM

Mumbai: Yesterday (26 March), the news of the sudden demise of actor Karan Paranjape came as a shocker for the entertainment fraternity.

Karan was 26 years old and was found dead at his residence. He is survived by his mother.

The industry is shocked with the news of his demise and his co-stars from Dill Mill Gayye, Karan Wahi and Sehban Azim took social media to express their grief towards the loss of their friend cum co-star.

Have a look at their posts –

 

Karan will truly be missed. May his soul rest in peace. 

