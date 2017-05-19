Karan-Anusha’s romantic moment at the salon will make you go awww...

We all have been ogling over how this hot real life couple are seen showering each other with love all the time! Could they stop, because we are jealous!

Actor-host Karan Kundra and VJ Anusha Dandekar have been giving the world couple goals ever since they fell in love. The couple is often seen indulging in PDA on social media and we couldn’t help but notice the latest picture Anusha has posted on her Instagram.

Most of the couples complain about not finding enough time for each other but when it comes to Karan and Anusha, they’ve got it sorted!

Checkout Anusha getting cuddly while Karan gets a hair wash at the salon:

#hairwash... A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on May 18, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Awww... no wonders they are known as the love professors!

Here’s some more adorable pictures of the couple while we crave for a love like theirs:

That was vegas! A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:11am PST

Haven't seen this guy's face in awhile... A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on Apr 1, 2017 at 3:31am PDT

Happy Holi, may you always have someone to make your life colorful... @kkundrra A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on Mar 13, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

We hope this wonderful couple continues to have a happy love life!