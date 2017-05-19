Karan-Anusha’s romantic moment at the salon will make you go awww...

Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?
We all have been ogling over how this hot real life couple are seen showering each other with love all the time! Could they stop, because we are jealous!
Actor-host Karan Kundra and VJ Anusha Dandekar have been giving the world couple goals ever since they fell in love. The couple is often seen indulging in PDA on social media and we couldn’t help but notice the latest picture Anusha has posted on her Instagram.
Most of the couples complain about not finding enough time for each other but when it comes to Karan and Anusha, they’ve got it sorted!
Checkout Anusha getting cuddly while Karan gets a hair wash at the salon:
Awww... no wonders they are known as the love professors!
Here’s some more adorable pictures of the couple while we crave for a love like theirs:
Happy Valentine's Day peeps!! I know the post is a day late but I was having the best valentines of my life and didn't want to do anything else but be with my #doofus! hope you had a great one! You actually don't need a day to celebrate love if life itself is a celebration of love! Love is like the most comfortable pair of socks, like the sound a Lamborghini on idle, like the smell of idli sambar, the sight of the Taj Mahal! Love is simple like an avalanche.. just enormous! Thank you @vjanusha for being all of the above in my life! Thank you for being my strength, my discomfort my happiness my cuteness thank you for irritating the fuck out of me everyday thank you for being a child with me thank you for #love
We hope this wonderful couple continues to have a happy love life!
