Karan blackmails Prithvi in Kunadali Bhagya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama. Preeta is all set to get married to Prithvi, while Karan is trying his best to stop the wedding.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Karan is well aware about Prithvi and Sherlyn’s love affair.

In the upcoming episode, Karan reaches Kundali Bhagya Marriage Hall, where Prithvi warns him to not talk to Preeta.

Karan blackmails Prithvi and warns him by saying that he will expose his relationship with Sherlyn in front of everyone.

It will be interesting to see if Karan succeeds in unveiling Prithvi's true colours.