News

Karan blackmails Prithvi in Kunadali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 10:15 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama. Preeta is all set to get married to Prithvi, while Karan is trying his best to stop the wedding.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Karan is well aware about Prithvi and Sherlyn’s love affair.

In the upcoming episode, Karan reaches Kundali Bhagya Marriage Hall, where Prithvi warns him to not talk to Preeta.

Karan blackmails Prithvi and warns him by saying that he will expose his relationship with Sherlyn in front of everyone.

It will be interesting to see if Karan succeeds in unveiling Prithvi's true colours.

 
Tags > Karan, Prithvi, Kunadali Bhagya, Zee TV, Spoiler Alert, track, upcoming episode, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Juhi
Juhi
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra

past seven days