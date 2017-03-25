Hot Downloads

TV News
News

Karan Chhabra to enter SAB TV’s YARO

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2017 06:36 PM

SAB TV’s popular drama Yaro Ka Tashan (Creative Eye Ltd) recently witnessed two new entries in Gopi Bhalla and Monica Castelino.

Now, we hear that the show is going to witness another entry in its upcoming episode.

The good looking Karan Chhabra, who was last seen in Zee TV’s supernatural series Brahmarakshas, will soon be entering YARO.

Revealing more about Karan’s character on the show, our source informs us, “Karan will be introduced in the show as Ranjeet, who is a rich business man. Sanjana’s (Shubhi Ahuja) father Goga Kapoor (Gopi Bhalla) will fix his daughter’s marriage with Ranjeet but the twist in tale would follow when it will be revealed that Sanjana doesn’t like Ranjeet and won’t agree to marry him.”

Karan has already started shoot and his entry will air shortly.

When we contacted Karan, he confirmed the development with us.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

