Karan connects mysterious link to Arjit in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

18 Aug 2019 10:43 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Karan is staying at hospital to keep eye over Raman and to see that nothing can happen.

Here Arjit had almost reached Raman but Karan's smartness has handled everything.

While here Arjit's shocking link gets to Karan's hand as he finds that Arjit was finding someone in emergency ward.

Karan decides to find what was Arjit searching and what was he upto, Karan is all set to get to the truth of Arjit's eagerness to find Raman.

Will Karan be able to get to Bhuvan who is the connecting link and will unveil all truth about Arjit.

 

