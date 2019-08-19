News

Karan fights for Preeta's innocence in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Aug 2019 08:34 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya is up for new drama and dhamaka.

Karan is wearing the groom's clothes in order to get married to Preeta.

Meanwhile, Sherlin creates new dhamaka amidst this wedding.

Sherlin comes with the police and falsely accuses Preeta of theft while Karan supports her.

Karan goes to talk to the police inspector and asks him to let the matter go as it is a family issue.

Karan takes a stand for Preeta, but Sherlin is not ready to give up.

Soon, Rakhi comes forward and tells the inspector that she don't want any complaint to be filed.

Rakhi also warns Sherlin.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Kundali Bhagya, Preeta, Rishabh, Sherlin, ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya, Rishabh and Sherlin married, Kundali Bhagya Storyline, Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert, Kundali Bhagya Written Updates, Zee TV, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shradha Arya, Manit Joura, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding pictures from Yeh...

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding pictures from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days