Karan fights for Preeta's innocence in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya is up for new drama and dhamaka.



Karan is wearing the groom's clothes in order to get married to Preeta.



Meanwhile, Sherlin creates new dhamaka amidst this wedding.



Sherlin comes with the police and falsely accuses Preeta of theft while Karan supports her.



Karan goes to talk to the police inspector and asks him to let the matter go as it is a family issue.



Karan takes a stand for Preeta, but Sherlin is not ready to give up.



Soon, Rakhi comes forward and tells the inspector that she don't want any complaint to be filed.



Rakhi also warns Sherlin.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.