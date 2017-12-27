Hot Downloads

Karan to get caught in a drug racket in Kundali Bhagya

27 Dec 2017 07:14 PM

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya by Balaji Telefilms is ruling the roost from the time it’s being launched. The show has been successfully keeping its viewers engaged with unlimited dose of drama and entertainment.

Just like always, the makers have yet another exciting track lined up for its upcoming episode.

According to our sources, Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) will reach a masquerade party in search of Sherlyn after spotting her with some guy.

However, Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) will sense Karan and Preeta's presence in the party and he will do something nasty yet again. Infact, calling this nasty would be an understatement!

This time, Prithvi approach a man and ask him to drop a drug packet in Karan’s pocket. When the police will raid the place for inspection, they will find drugs in Karan’s pocket and will asume that the innocent man is into drug peddling. 

The cops will then arrest Karan and Preeta.  

Will Preeta manage to prove Karan innocent?





