Karan indulges in social media PDA with rumoured girlfriend Jinita

It is rightly said that ishq aur mushq chupaye nahi chupte (Love and fragrance can never be hidden).

The dashing Karan Wahi is in love, and seems like he has finally decided to announce it to the world.

Tellychakkar.com had exclusively reported about the evergreen star dating the hot and beautiful Jinita Sheth (Ali Merchantt’s ex-girlfriend).

Though the actor had refrained from talking about it, and shrugged the news off as rumours walking the 'just friends' way. But seems like the hunk is now ready to make his affection resonate in the air!!

Karan, recently premiered his short film amidst friends, and Jinita was more than happy about his new venture.

She shared a love-filled post on Instagram exclaiming her emotions.

Awww...isn’t that cute???

Well, Karan reciprocated her feelings with these words:

We think the two make an adorable couple, don’t you too???