Actors Karan Suchak and Jia Shankar, who will next be seen in "Meri Hanikarak Biwi", enjoyed shooting for the upcoming TV show in Varanasi and roamed around the city to enjoy local food and a boat ride.

"Since childhood, I have always wanted to visit Varanasi and the fact that it is the spiritual capital of India makes it even more attractive. The best thing about this trip was I reached Varanasi a few days after Diwali and got an opportunity to experience such a marvellous sight," Karan said in a statement.

"The Ghats where full of lights and thousands of devotees were seen floating diyas on the river, the view was mesmerising. My day used to start with listening to Hanuman Chalisa," he added.

While sharing her experience, Jia said: "We shot at the ghats and it was a beautiful experience shooting over there. It is my first time in Varanasi and I am lucky that I got an opportunity to explore the city despite the busy shoot schedule. I took some time out to shop for the famous Banarasi sarees and try the mouth-watering pan."

The story of "Meri Hanikarak Biwi", which will air on &TV, will revolve around Akhilesh, a simple boy from Varanasi, and Ira, a doctor from Mumbai.

The show will put forth a concept of vasectomy in front of the viewers but in a light-hearted way.

(Source: IANS)