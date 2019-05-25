News

Karan Johar is set to change the rules of love with his new show on Netflix, What The Love? With Karan Johar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2019 05:52 PM

MUMBAI: Known for his charm, wit, and for creating larger-than-life cinematic experiences, Karan Johar is back with something exciting for his fans and friends. Everyone’s BFF, Karan is setting the stage to give love a new perspective and this time, it’s without conjecture.

It was a star-studded birthday greeting for the love guru on social media, as Netflix announced What The Love? With Karan Johar as a present to all his fans, which also included the likes of Sunny Leone, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who joined in on the celebration.

What The Love? With Karan Johar, a one-of-a-kind dating reality show will be hosted by the man himself. Known for telling great love stories, Karan will be sharing his thoughts on love and relationships, but with an unexpected twist.

Stay tuned to Netflix for more on What The Love? With Karan Johar. The show is produced by BBC Studios India and promises to embrace love like never before!

Tags > Karan Johar, BFF, Netflix, Sunny Leone, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kunal Kemmu celebrates birthday with family

Kunal Kemmu celebrates birthday with family
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Lauren Gottlieb
Lauren Gottlieb
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja

past seven days