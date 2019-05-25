Karan Johar is set to change the rules of love with his new show on Netflix, What The Love? With Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Known for his charm, wit, and for creating larger-than-life cinematic experiences, Karan Johar is back with something exciting for his fans and friends. Everyone’s BFF, Karan is setting the stage to give love a new perspective and this time, it’s without conjecture.

It was a star-studded birthday greeting for the love guru on social media, as Netflix announced What The Love? With Karan Johar as a present to all his fans, which also included the likes of Sunny Leone, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who joined in on the celebration.

What The Love? With Karan Johar, a one-of-a-kind dating reality show will be hosted by the man himself. Known for telling great love stories, Karan will be sharing his thoughts on love and relationships, but with an unexpected twist.

Stay tuned to Netflix for more on What The Love? With Karan Johar. The show is produced by BBC Studios India and promises to embrace love like never before!