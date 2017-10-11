Karan Khandelwal, who was last seen in Saath Nibhana Saathiya aired on Star Plus as Sanskaar Patel has bagged a new show.

The actor will now be seen as a parallel lead in the upcoming &TV show, Siddhivinayak, a love story spearheaded by Prashant Bhatt (Studio B&M) starring Nitin Goswami and Neha Saxena in the lead roles.

Karan will be seen as an antagonist in the show. He will play the character of Rajbir Kundra, an aspiring actor, all set to be launched by his uncle (father of Vinayak). However, things will not roll out as planned and Rajbir will develop feelings of animosity towards Vinayak.

When contacted Karan, he spilled some more details saying, “Well, I play a character which is out and out negative. Infact whatever ill happens in Vinayak’s life is only because of Rajbir and he does it primarily because of destiny turning its back on him because of Vinayak. The show launches on 26 October and I hope the audience loves to hate me.”