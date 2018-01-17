Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Karan Khandelwal put on glucose on the sets of Siddhi Vinayak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2018 05:02 PM

 lot of people have been complaining of cough, cold and fever. It is like a viral. And while it has affected a majority of common folks who are striving hard to cope up with their routine and office work, the TV stars are no exceptions to this.

Karan Khandelwal, currently seen in &TV’s Siddhi Vinayak (Studio B & M) as Rajbir Kundra is under the weather.

Talking about the same, Karan averred, “I am unwell and have done everything possible to cure myself. I was put on glucose on my set itself as I was required to shoot for an important sequence. The production and entire team was very cooperative and after the shoot, the suggested I take an off. I even got a blood test done which showed positive results and I have taken the necessary medication too. I just hope I recover soon.”

TellyChakkar hopes everyone out there is taking good care of themselves while we wish Karan a speedy recovery.

Tags > Siddhi Vinayak, Studio B & M, &TV, Rajbir Kundra, TellyChakkar, Karan Khandelwal, Glucose on the sets,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days