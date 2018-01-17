Karan Khandelwal put on glucose on the sets of Siddhi Vinayak

lot of people have been complaining of cough, cold and fever. It is like a viral. And while it has affected a majority of common folks who are striving hard to cope up with their routine and office work, the TV stars are no exceptions to this.

Karan Khandelwal, currently seen in &TV’s Siddhi Vinayak (Studio B & M) as Rajbir Kundra is under the weather.

Talking about the same, Karan averred, “I am unwell and have done everything possible to cure myself. I was put on glucose on my set itself as I was required to shoot for an important sequence. The production and entire team was very cooperative and after the shoot, the suggested I take an off. I even got a blood test done which showed positive results and I have taken the necessary medication too. I just hope I recover soon.”

TellyChakkar hopes everyone out there is taking good care of themselves while we wish Karan a speedy recovery.