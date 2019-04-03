Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar give tips to for a 'Happy Relationship'

India’s No.1 Youth Brand, MTV brings to you the fourth season of Love School, with the most beloved and the glamorous couple of Indian Television, Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar, who are back as the hosts and love professors. The fourth edition of the famous franchise brings a quirky yet a powerful theme, ‘Loved and Alone’.

As the new season witnesses a power-packed start with different contestants from all walks of life, Karan and Anusha are here to give us the best of the love advise to ignite the spark in every relationship

The gorgeous Anusha Dandekar advises the girls out there to keep her guy happy!

For a girl what she needs to give in a relationship is one space, if and when you give him space you should be just sure that he is your man and he is coming right back to you because he needs that time and guess what you need it also. To all the gorgeous woman out there, take your space, find your passion and do your thing! Go away and come back, that’s how you will keep the spark alive.

If you want to communicate with your man do not to scream, screech or shout- just talk to him with love and affection, he will respond and respect it all the more.

Don’t put your boyfriend down, if you are feeling bad about anything don’t take it out on your man. He pretends may be sometimes to have more confidence than he does, he finds confidence within you most of the time, because you are his woman. When he needs that confidence boost and relying on you, give him that.

Our handsome Punjabi munda Karan Kundra is a true lover boy and talks about the ways to keep your girl happy!

A guy to be better in a relationship has to be more communicative and understanding. Giving your girl the respect and the position that she deserves is very important, if you are dating somebody make her feel like princess if not a queen, because they need to know their position in your life, otherwise insecurities starts coming in, girls lose interest because they will obviously get that attention from somewhere else.

It’s 2019,girls are far ahead than what we guys are, girls are more independent, powerful and fierce. Giving equality in relationship and actually being true towards them is very important.

The lovebirds surely make us go ‘Awwww’ with their cuteness and truly define #CoupleGoals in every form.