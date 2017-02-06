Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav

quickie
Jiya Shankar

I would like to get naughty with Shah Rukh Khan: Jiya Shankar

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which newly launched show do you enjoy watching?

Which newly launched show do you enjoy watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar enjoy first 'proper date'

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2017 12:47 PM

Popular couple Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra, who have been dating each other for more than a year, went on their first proper date while shooting TV show "MTV Love School Season 2".

Karan decided to surprise Anusha with a date by taking her for a candlelit dinner. He even arranged for popcorn, pink balloons, wine and her favourite chocolates -- all things she likes -- for their special outing.

"I had thought that when Anusha and I will go to Rajasthan for a month, we will get a lot of time for ourselves, but because of shooting schedules, we couldn't do it. I planned a date for her with all the things that she likes. We had never been on a proper date," Karan said in a statement.

On being surprised by Karan, Anusha said: "Thank you for holding my hand through everything that's been so difficult, calming me down when everything gets crazy. Making me laugh so much. You know they always say find a man that will make you laugh for the rest of your life, so you will stay young forever. This has been the best date ever."

Karan and Anusha are seen giving love lessons to couples on "MTV Love School Season 2".

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar, proper date, MTV Love School Season 2,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest