Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar enjoy first 'proper date'

Popular couple Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra, who have been dating each other for more than a year, went on their first proper date while shooting TV show "MTV Love School Season 2".



Karan decided to surprise Anusha with a date by taking her for a candlelit dinner. He even arranged for popcorn, pink balloons, wine and her favourite chocolates -- all things she likes -- for their special outing.



"I had thought that when Anusha and I will go to Rajasthan for a month, we will get a lot of time for ourselves, but because of shooting schedules, we couldn't do it. I planned a date for her with all the things that she likes. We had never been on a proper date," Karan said in a statement.



On being surprised by Karan, Anusha said: "Thank you for holding my hand through everything that's been so difficult, calming me down when everything gets crazy. Making me laugh so much. You know they always say find a man that will make you laugh for the rest of your life, so you will stay young forever. This has been the best date ever."



Karan and Anusha are seen giving love lessons to couples on "MTV Love School Season 2".

(Source: IANS)