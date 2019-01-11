Karan Kundra celebrates Anusha Dandekar’s birthday, Surbhi Jyoti bonds well with THIS actress, Rubina Dilaik’s other side, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Read on.

Karan Kundra celebrates Anusha Dandekar’s birthday

From arranging a bash to dining with her family, Karan Kundra organised another school themed party, and stars joined the lovebirds to party hard. Malaika Arora, Dino Morea, Sophie Choudry and one of the newlywed couples Milind Soman and wifey Ankita Konwar celebrated with them. Have a look at the picture:

Surbhi Jyoti bonds well with THIS actress!

Surbhi Jyoti is known for being a stylish actress and her Instagram is the proof that she never goes wrong with her attires. Recently, she shared a post where she can be seen flaunting a blue printed kurti with her hair left open.

Along with the picture, she wrote that she stole this dress from her Naagin 3 co-star Heli Daruwala. Though Heli is not part of the show anymore, their bond screams of the friendship they share with each other.

These actors to join 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji'

Actors Karan Singh Chabbra and Karan Taneja have been roped in to play important roles in the show, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Karan Chabbra will be playing the role of Timmi, the best friend to Rocky and Karan Taneja will be playing the role of Rupinder, Happy's brother.

Gaurav S Bajaj is back in a New Avatar!

Gaurav S Bajaj, who returned to acting after two years with &TV's Siddhivinyak, is back in a new avatar.

The actor will soon be seen in a music video. The music video which will be releasing soon is titled as Mai Gair Hui. The song is sung by Tia Bajpai.

Rubina Dilaik’s other side!

Rubina Dilaik is living the best days of her life. Her daily soap Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas kii is giving her lots of fame and she is winning accolades for the same. Being in the entertainment industry, she works round the clock and seldom gets time for any getaways. This time she has squeezed in something which is as amazing to her as it is to us.

Today, she shared a photo on her social media page where she can be seen in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by trees and blasted by the vastness of it all. She was spellbound by nature’s beauty.

Manveer Gurjar to make his debut on big screen!

Manveer Gurjar was the winner of Bigg Boss 10. Now we hear that he is all set to make his big screen debut.

Harshita Gaur to make her Bollywood debut

After the success of her web series Mirzapur, Harshita Gaur has already bagged a role in the second season of Sacred Games, and now, according to latest reports, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut.

Recently, she posted a boomerang video of a script as her Instagram story saying that she has started working on her next project without revealing any details about it. The video has been captioned as, "New Script! New character! New Journey!"

Sanaya Irani is multitalented

Sanaya Irani has charmed her audience with her work and her fans love her to the core.

The actress recently shared a video on social media, where she can be seen doing make-up to her make-up artist. She has a playful expression on her while she is applying foundation on her make-up artist.

Siddhant Behl in Eros Now’s ‘Flesh’

Eros Now’s web series Flesh has an ensemble cast. Directed by Danish Aslam and produced by Siddharth Anand Productions, the series is being shot presently.

According to media reports, popular Bollywood actor, writer and theatre artist Siddhant Behl is part of Flesh and he will be playing a crucial role in it.

Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Broken but Beautiful’ to come up with season 2

Ekta Kapoor’s Broken but Beautiful surely took viewers on an emotional journey. Fans have been demanding the season 2 of the ALTBalaji series since a long time. Recently, Ekta tweeted and gave a hint to audience about Broken but Beautiful coming up with season 2.

