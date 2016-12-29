Karan Kundra quits MTV Love School?

Love professors, Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar had carefully handpicked couples for Love School (MTV) when the show began a few months ago. They made sure to choose couples who were going through a rough patch in their relationships and help them sort out their issues. However, recently Karan and Anusha got to know about a couple who has been faking their relationship on Love School making the two of them lose their cool.

Karan Kundra and his beau Anusha Dandekar were disappointed and seething with anger on finding out about the fake couple. After the grueling selection process, Karan and Anusha had finally got down to top nine couples thinking their relationships were genuine, but they were taken aback on getting to know that Ranjana and Bhuvan had been faking a relationship just to be on the show.

On catching Ranjana with a phone (phones are not allowed on Love School) and reading her personal messages, an angry Anusha said, “It’s a waste of time for us and it’s making me really, really angry. You do not disrespect my time”. Karan asked the couples to “own up” and was on the verge of hitting the contestant while Anusha came to the contestant’s rescue.

Urging Ranjana to reveal the truth, Anusha said, “Give it to me straight. This is your chance to look like a woman because right now you look really, really pathetic”. Unable to control his anger, Karan walked out of the show saying, “Everything will stop until and unless I get to know the truth” and seeing Karan upset, Anusha added, “I am done. Lots of lies, lots of truths! My heart is racing and I hate seeing Karan upset.”

While Karan reasoned, “The idea of the show is to put the nine couples through experiences so that they understand the value of relationships. What annoyed me was that we chose them over genuine couples who actually needed help.”