Hot Downloads

Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Nia Sharma

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Karan to live his 'Spain dreams' on Khatron Ke Khiladi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2017 05:42 PM

Colors’ much loved reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi (Endemol) is back with its eighth season – Khatron Ke Khiladi – Pain in Spain.

The new season of the popular reality series is going to be shot in Spain, and the participants are quite excited about it. Popular actor-cum-host Karan Wahi, who has enthralled the audience with his multi talented skills, is thrilled to visit Spain.

Well, he has an interesting story to share!!!

In a conversation with us, Karan shared that inspired by the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, he wanted to visit Spain and experience sky diving but unfortunately, his visa got rejected. Not someone to cry over spilled milk, he rushed to Dubai to enjoy the thrill of the adventure sports.

Now, with KKK giving him a chance to visit Spain as a contestant, he is already jumping with joy, and has already make a to-do list for his Spain outing.

Karan said, “Now that I am going to visit Spain, I will surely travel around whenever time permits. No matter, if I stay on the show till the end or not, I will make sure that I travel around in Spain and indulge myself.”

That's a cool plan!!

We wish you a have a great time in Spain, Karan. 

Tags > Colors tv, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Karan Wahi, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top