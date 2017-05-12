Karan to live his 'Spain dreams' on Khatron Ke Khiladi

Colors’ much loved reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi (Endemol) is back with its eighth season – Khatron Ke Khiladi – Pain in Spain.

The new season of the popular reality series is going to be shot in Spain, and the participants are quite excited about it. Popular actor-cum-host Karan Wahi, who has enthralled the audience with his multi talented skills, is thrilled to visit Spain.

Well, he has an interesting story to share!!!

In a conversation with us, Karan shared that inspired by the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, he wanted to visit Spain and experience sky diving but unfortunately, his visa got rejected. Not someone to cry over spilled milk, he rushed to Dubai to enjoy the thrill of the adventure sports.

Now, with KKK giving him a chance to visit Spain as a contestant, he is already jumping with joy, and has already make a to-do list for his Spain outing.

Karan said, “Now that I am going to visit Spain, I will surely travel around whenever time permits. No matter, if I stay on the show till the end or not, I will make sure that I travel around in Spain and indulge myself.”

That's a cool plan!!

We wish you a have a great time in Spain, Karan.