Karan Oberoi, Pooja Bedi spread awareness about #MenToo

MUMBAI: TV actor-singer Karan Oberoi went through an extremely difficult phase recently. He was behind the bars for over a month. He had to go through this because a female astrologer had accused him of rape. However, after a lot of court trials and lack of evidence, the actor was finally granted bail from the Bombay High Court and discharged from jail.



After facing wrong accusations, Karan decided to speak up for men like him. He decided to start a rally that speaks about #MenToo along with Pooja Bedi. The actor along with others gathered at Mumbai's Azad Maidan to demand equal rights for men.



During the rally, Karan spoke about his experience, “People say men are not sensitive enough and not emotional enough but at the other side you expect them to take any beating and lashing and say that it's alright.”



Pooja highlighted how police arrested him without any evidence and no bases. “No matter how many laws there are here, it is the police who has to decide whether they want to arrest somebody or not, in Karan's case, the Oshiwar Police came to him, they had no bases for actually arresting him. There was nothing to prove, she didn't have a place, any evidence no text messages. In fact, to the contrary, we had months and months of text messages, post the alleged date,” she said.



According to media reports, the actor's rape accuser has now surrendered two cellphones to Oshiwara police on Monday, three days after the Bombay high court granted him bail.



#KaranOberoi along with @poojabeditweets

and others gathered at Mumbai's Azad Maidan to demand equal rights for men. #MenToo pic.twitter.com/uErZHiPWZV — SpotboyE (@Spotboye) June 15, 2019