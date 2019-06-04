Karan Oberoi rape case: Complainant’s lawyer says that astrologer plotted the attack on herself

MUMBAI: The Karan Oberoi rape case is making headlines these days, and the actor is spending his days in jail. Now, his complainant has been accused of planning an attack on herself.

As we all know, the complainant, who is an astrologer by profession, was attacked by two unknown bikers when she was out for a morning walk on May 25th. On May 31st, the Mumbai Police nabbed four people for their involvement in the attack, and on Saturday, it was revealed that the attack on the woman was ordered by her lawyer, Ali Kashif Khan.

Mumbai-based advocate Hitesh Jain said that 'she ought to be arrested' by the police.

Further talking about it, Karan’s lawyer Dinesh Tiwari said, 'It is a rare case where a lawyer has been accused of indulging in criminal activity and has surrendered. It is elementary knowledge that a lawyer would be acting on the instructions of his client, but these cannot go beyond legal activities. The question is, who asked him to do it? If he (lawyer) is now saying it was his client, the first informant, she should be made an accused.'