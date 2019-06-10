Karan Oberoi receives a bail from the Bombay High Court; returns home from jail

MUMBAI: Karan Oberoi, who was accused of rape and extortion by a female astrologer, received a bail from the Bombay High Court recently and he is back to home.

The actor was discharged from Taloja Jail. Karan's sister Bani Oberoi had gone to fetch him from Taloja. An overwhelmed Bani told SpotboyE.com, “He is resting now. I am so happy. I started jumping up and down since yesterday and haven't yet stopped.”

Karan’s close friends including Anveshi Jain, Pooja Bedi and Subhash Singh are equally happy with this development. Subhash said to the portal, “I am so happy that finally Karan is out. My friend is innocent.”

The actor was accused of rape and extortion by a female astrologer and had been in judicial custody for over a month. He received a bail from the Bombay High Court, recently. The High Court has said prima facie it is not the case of rape and the whatsapp communication placed on record which is admitted by the advocate for the complainant does not indicate that it is the case of rape, filming and extortion. Also, the FIR that had been recently registered by the complainant where she spoke about assault has been proved to be false as the complainant had apparently planted the attack on herself.